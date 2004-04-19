from the how-many-are-seeing-red? dept.
According to Doug Lynch at xda-developers.com:
Android TV owners recently received an update across multiple platforms that have started to display sponsored content with a "Promotional Channels' title in the launcher of the Android TV software. We're currently seeing reports that it has shown up in Sony smart TVs, the Mi Box 3 from Xiaomi, NVIDIA Shield TV, and others. This has been an incredibly off-putting change for a lot of Android TV users. What makes matters worse is people were unable to disable the ads at first, but Reddit user Felisens seems to have figured out how to disable them.
[...] Update: Google's response
A Google spokesperson gave us the following statement:
Android TV is committed to optimizing and personalizing the entertainment experience at home. As we explore new opportunities to engage the user community, we're running a pilot program to surface sponsored content on the Android TV home screen.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 05, @01:24PM (4 children)
Google has just provided the world (as it relates to Televisions) with the biggest argument for buying the over priced Apple TV. I think it is the last IP TV device that doesn't show commercials on the home screen/launcher/default screen.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 05, @01:31PM
Advertising coming in 3.... 2.... TOYOTA SAVINGS!
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday April 05, @01:34PM (2 children)
I would no buy an Apple TV either. No way. No how.

(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday April 05, @01:35PM
And no proofreading. And no caffeine.

(Score: 3, Interesting) by aiwarrior on Friday April 05, @01:49PM
My LG TV has spotify, netflix and youtube and i do not see any advertising. It is simple and does it's thing. It maybe not be the most powerful but it is enough. It also spies but you actually have to agree to it, and i did not, so the voice thing does not work.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by SomeGuy on Friday April 05, @01:27PM (1 child)
Hahahahahaha. You though those boxes you "bought" actually belonged to you? You thought that it would not eventually turn on you and rape you bloody?
Welcome to the future! Where YOU are the product!
Google. "Fuck you, we're advertising"
(Score: 2) by TheGratefulNet on Friday April 05, @01:53PM
NEVER take an update from android if you are happy with how your android works.
for years, I have a decent enough phone. I never took updates.
for some reason, I decided to try. it was a one-way trip and now I have shit on my home screen (we're talking ancient phone from cyanogen era, the orig google phone, no less) and no way to get back.
I re-learned my lesson and never will take updates.
the whole 'phone' (now tv) system is broken beyond fixing. and by design, too.
what a clusterfuck. phones could have been real pocket computers that we own. instead, they are tracking devices that we don't actually own, yet pay for.
it amazes me that few learn the lesson about 'refuse all updates'.
(have to do that with MS, too since their updates have been toxic for a few years now; since the demise of win7)

(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 05, @01:58PM
Ads on TV? What could go wrong? A lot ...
Even though people have less (or no) control over the physical (or digital) products they purchase, they do have a lot of control over their choices and brand loyalty. Intrusive is not a good marketing approach for long-term customer loyalty or retention.