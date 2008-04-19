Stories
Researchers 3-D Print Metamaterials with Novel Optical Properties

posted by martyb on Tuesday April 09, @04:33AM   Printer-friendly
from the the-eyes-have-it dept.
Science

Phoenix666 writes:

Phys.org:

A team of engineers at Tufts University has developed a series of 3-D printed metamaterials with unique microwave or optical properties that go beyond what is possible using conventional optical or electronic materials. The fabrication methods developed by the researchers demonstrate the potential, both present and future, of 3-D printing to expand the range of geometric designs and material composites that lead to devices with novel optical properties. In one case, the researchers drew inspiration from the compound eye of a moth to create a hemispherical device that can absorb electromagnetic signals from any direction at selected wavelengths.

Science can now fabricate artificial fly eyes.

