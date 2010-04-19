Stories
Windows XP Dies Final Death as Embedded POSReady 2009 Reaches End of Life

posted by martyb on Wednesday April 10, @12:48AM   Printer-friendly
from the Finally...a-*stable*-version-to-download! dept.
jas writes:

Extended support for Windows Embedded POSReady 2009—the last supported version of Windows based on Windows XP—ended on April 9, 2019, marking the final end of the Windows NT 5.1 product line after 17 years, 7 months, and 16 days. Counting this edition, Windows XP is the longest-lived version of Windows ever—a record which is unlikely to be beaten.

[...] Despite the nominal end of support for Windows XP five years ago, the existence of POSReady 2009 allowed users to receive security updates on Windows XP Home and Professional SP3 through the use of a registry hack. Microsoft dissuaded users from doing this, stating that they "do not fully protect Windows XP customers," though no attempt was apparently made to prevent users from using this hack. With POSReady reaching the end of support, the flow of these security updates will likewise come to an end.

https://www.techrepublic.com/article/windows-xp-dies-final-death-as-embedded-posready-2009-reaches-end-of-life/

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 10, @12:57AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 10, @12:57AM (#827184)

    Anyone else find this amusing?

  • (Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Wednesday April 10, @01:03AM

    by SomeGuy (5632) on Wednesday April 10, @01:03AM (#827187)

    Dies? Or becomes eternally stable?

    But seriously, now that updates should be ended, will anyone make the updates available as one big download? (Does the wsusoffline installer still do Windows XP? It has been a long time since I used that one) I'm aware of some third party "service packs" but most of those have been around for a while.

    Also, does this mean they will stop product activation? Reports had it that even a few months ago it would work as long as IE updates were installed first.

