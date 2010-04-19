Stories
Scientists Build a Machine to Generate Quantum Superposition of Possible Futures

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday April 10, @09:33AM   Printer-friendly
from the crystal-ball-gazing dept.
Science

Phoenix666 writes:

Phys.org:

"When we think about the future, we are confronted by a vast array of possibilities," explains Assistant Professor Mile Gu of NTU Singapore, who led development of the quantum algorithm that underpins the prototype "These possibilities grow exponentially as we go deeper into the future. For instance, even if we have only two possibilities to choose from each minute, in less than half an hour there are 14 million possible futures. In less than a day, the number exceeds the number of atoms in the universe." What he and his research group realised, however, was that a quantum computer can examine all possible futures by placing them in a quantum superposition – similar to Schrödinger's famous cat, which is simultaneously alive and dead.

To realise this scheme, they joined forces with the experimental group led by Professor Geoff Pryde at Griffith University. Together, the team implemented a specially devised photonic quantum information processor in which the potential future outcomes of a decision process are represented by the locations of photons – quantum particles of light. They then demonstrated that the state of the quantum device was a superposition of multiple potential futures, weighted by their probability of occurrence.

Will they call it the "Omega 13 Device?"

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 10, @09:37AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 10, @09:37AM (#827364)

    And what do they call this machine? LSD (or maybe "dealer", I can't remember because, dude, it was crazy and I was lit).

    • (Score: 2) by Gaaark on Wednesday April 10, @10:13AM

      by Gaaark (41) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday April 10, @10:13AM (#827370) Journal

      Are you Walter or Belly?

