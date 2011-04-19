Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Private Spacecraft Attempts a Moon Landing Today; Coverage Starts at 3:05pm EDT (19:05 UTC)

posted by martyb on Thursday April 11, @07:08PM   Printer-friendly
from the To-the-Moon-Alice! dept.
News

martyb writes:

Private Spacecraft Attempts a Moon Landing Today:

It has been 48 days since the Beresheet spacecraft launched on a Falcon 9 rocket and began a spiraling series of orbits to raise itself toward the Moon. Last week, the 180kg vehicle fired its engines to enter into lunar orbit, and now the time has come for it to attempt a soft landing on the Moon.

No private company has ever achieved what SpaceIL, a private group organized in Israel to win the now defunct Google Lunar XPrize, is attempting. At 3:05pm EDT Thursday (19:05 UTC), the Beresheet vehicle will begin the landing process that will set it down at Mare Serenitatis (the "Sea of Serenity"), about 30 degrees north of the lunar equator. The actual landing should come about 20 minutes later.

Live coverage is available on YouTube.

Original Submission


«  Human Brain Genes Given to Monkeys
Private Spacecraft Attempts a Moon Landing Today; Coverage Starts at 3:05pm EDT (19:05 UTC) | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.