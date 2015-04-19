The team that built the ill fated-Beresheet lander which failed in its landing attempt on Thursday will build another lander.

"We're going to actually build a new halalit — a new spacecraft," billionaire businessman and philanthropist Morris Kahn said in a video statement posted on Twitter by the nonprofit group SpaceIL. "We're going to put it on the moon, and we're going to complete the mission."

The privately-funded Beresheet lander suffered a main engine problem during descent. Although the team was able to get the engine going again, it was too late and Beresheet impacted the surface at 310 mph (500km/h)

The team will still receive a $1 million award from the X Prize Foundation. Apparently this technically qualified as success because:

"I think they managed to touch the surface of the moon, and that's what we were looking for for our Moonshot Award," said X Prize CEO Anousheh Ansari.

Beresheet cost about $100 million in total. 40% of this was funded by Kahn himself.

