Take a cluster of cubesats, shoot them into orbit, outfit them with sunlight reflecting mylar sails, and spell out PEPSI.

Yes, they are working on it.

A Russian company called StartRocket says it’s going to launch a cluster of cubesats into space that will act as an “orbital billboard,” projecting enormous advertisements into the night sky like artificial constellations. And its first client, it says, will be PepsiCo — which will use the system to promote a “campaign against stereotypes and unjustified prejudices against gamers” on behalf of an energy drink called Adrenaline Rush.

Typical reactions toward the idea are as cool as interstellar space, for example when discussed on futurism's forums individuals opined

“This startup made an AI read every dystopian fiction novel and is turning its cursed ramblings into business plans,” wrote one. Another said that “shooting down those ads should be legal.”

StartRocket has now successfully tested the idea out by launching one of their reflectors from a helium balloon into space where it was visible from the ground.

StartRocket plans to launch the system into orbit in 2021. It’s currently raising funds, it says — and a $20,000 investment will buy eight hours of advertising in the night sky.

Hopefully we can use them to project the Milky Way so people can see the stars again.