Ghosn: Bail conditions revealed by lawyer
The lawyer for former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn has revealed the terms his client had to meet to secure his initial release from custody on bail. Conditions the 65-year-old had faced included using a sole computer, in his lawyer's office, and one mobile phone. A 24-hour surveillance camera also had to be installed at the entrance of his court-approved permanent residence.
Mr Ghosn was re-arrested in Tokyo last week, pending trial over claims of financial misconduct. He has been detained over suspicions that he tried to enrich himself at the carmaker's expense. In a statement, Mr Ghosn - who denies any wrongdoing - said his re-arrest was "outrageous and arbitrary".
Prosecutors set to indict Ghosn and Nissan as CEO's role in focus: sources
Tokyo prosecutors are due to indict ousted Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn as well as the automaker itself on Monday, sources said, intensifying scrutiny of CEO Hiroto Saikawa's role in the financial misconduct scandal.
Ghosn was arrested on Nov. 19 on suspicion of conspiring to understate his compensation by about half of the actual 10 billion yen ($88 million) over five years from 2010. Nissan has said the misconduct was masterminded by the once-celebrated executive with the help of former Representative Director Greg Kelly.
Tokyo authorities plan to re-arrest the two executives, the sources said, declining to be named as they were not authorized to speak with media. Media reports have said the fresh crime was for three additional years of under-reported income. The two would then remain in custody without bail. Nissan itself is also likely to be indicted for making false statements in an annual report, they said. A separate source said there were concerns running through the company that Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa and others may also be indicted.
Earlier, Nissan sought to block Carlos Ghosn from accessing his company-owned apartment in Rio de Janeiro, fearing that he would remove or destroy evidence related to his misconduct.
Paris informs Tokyo it wants Renault and Nissan to integrate[*]
A French government delegation has informed Tokyo that it would seek an integration of Renault and Nissan, most likely under the umbrella of a single holding company, the Nikkei reported on Sunday.
The delegation, which included French government-designated Renault director Martin Vial, also said that it wanted to name Nissan's next chairman, according to the report. Nissan was not immediately available for comment.
Nissan ex-chairman Carlos Ghosn, arrested and detained in Tokyo since Nov. 19, has been indicted in Japan on charges of under-reporting his salary for eight years through March 2018, and temporarily transferring personal investment losses to Nissan during the global financial crisis. Ghosn has denied all charges.
[*] Noscript caused issues for me; same story can be found at U.S. News & World Report.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 16, @10:17PM (4 children)
How to take foreign investment when you're in financial straits, and then renationalize once the crisis is over.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 16, @10:19PM (2 children)
What do you expect from Abe, the son of a war criminal, and Nippon Kaigi regime?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 16, @10:35PM
Tentacle porn?
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Tuesday April 16, @11:17PM
I can't find any mention anywhere of Shintaro Abe's War record (Shinzō Abe's Dad), or even mention on whether he served in the Japanese military. He would have been 21 when the War ended, so it is possible.
The Nippon Kaigi thing is quite interesting. I did not know those sorts of extremist right wing groups were still around in Japan. I had thought they were closed down by the CIA once they had finished murdering as many left-wing opposition figures as they could.
(Score: 1) by Coward, Anonymous on Tuesday April 16, @10:36PM
That doesn't mean Ghosn is innocent. Do you think those Oman payments are fabricated? Maybe the Japanese were willing to overlook some petty theft, as long as the French didn't cross them.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday April 16, @11:02PM
ONLY one phone ?
ONLY one computer ?
A camera in front of his luxury dwelling ?
We've nuked countries who were less vicious at torturing people before !
(or not)