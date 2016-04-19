from the Walks-like-a-duck^W-attack... dept.
Soon after a fire engulfed Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris on Monday, news outlets began streaming live broadcasts on YouTube. Below several of the clips was an odd box of text: A snippet from Encyclopedia Britannica about the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
YouTube, a division of Alphabet Inc.’s Google, introduced this text box feature last year to combat the spread of conspiracy theories, including those that question the 9/11 attacks. On Monday, YouTube’s software mistakenly labeled the plumes of smoke in Paris as footage from 2001, triggering the panel below the video.
“We are deeply saddened by the ongoing fire at the Notre-Dame cathedral,” said a YouTube spokesman. “These panels are triggered algorithmically and our systems sometimes make the wrong call. We are disabling these panels for live streams related to the fire.”
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-04-15/youtube-flags-notre-dame-fire-as-9-11-conspiracy-in-wrong-call
Who are the humans to say the AI was wrong on this one? It found a correlation between the two topics and made its decision. The exact reasons for its decision are inscrutable to the humans, they are just contradicting the AI based on preconceived bias or because they don't like the resulting discussion.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by black6host on Tuesday April 16, @11:54PM (3 children)
Who are we to question our AI overlords? That we made? And since we are human, which means we are imperfect, does it not stand to reason that our creations will also be imperfect? Learning is trial and error, perfection will never be achieved. And, if it is, I think I'll rue that day should I still be alive...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 17, @12:01AM (2 children)
The AI may not be perfect, but it could be more capable of finding correlations between different events than humans.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday April 17, @12:07AM (1 child)
Seems like a useful tool for conspiracy theorists.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Wednesday April 17, @12:42AM
There's always the examples of the AI that determined, based on raw data, that minority-ridden neighborhoods were bad and in need of additional patrolling. Then the AI was called "racist" or something, and the solution was for more minorities and less whites to develop it.
But when you feed the AI idealized data rather than raw data, you get things like CNN saying that Hillary had a 90% chance of winning on election night. I doubt that Google's Jewgles working on their AI for Chinese censorship and social scores, and for Darpa's drone target identification systems, are massaging the raw data to be extra-rosy for humanitarian purposes while subverting or killing the dissidents of government clients is at stake.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 17, @12:18AM (5 children)
That's where the 9/11 conspirators came from in 2001, and also the four Muslims with a drone who were arrested by French police yesterday.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 17, @12:22AM (1 child)
The worst part is the French cover-up. They ruled out terrorism before an investigation even started. How much does Macron need the votes of slum-dwelling Muslims?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 17, @12:31AM
Moslems! If we call them Moslems, which is their true name [wikipedia.org], and totally not just something that could possibly only be of interest to linguists, we will gain power over them!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 17, @12:25AM
Ah damn, beat me to it. I was going to suggest that Google had merely crawled the comments on the last article Soylent posted about the fire.
But, if it was not a 9/11 jet beams can't melt steel fuel conspiracy theory, maybe it was a 7/11 [soylentnews.org] conspiracy! The Mooooooooooslems are coming for our slurpees and roller grill hot dogs!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 17, @12:46AM
Off-topic, I know, but the only drones related to Notre Dame fire were those used by the firefighters [qz.com]
a captured image [twitter.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 17, @12:46AM
The 9/11 conspirators came from Jerusalem, home of the khazar jews.