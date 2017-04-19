In what will likely be quite welcome news to irritated consumers, authorities in the United States have broken up a $1.2 billion Medicare fraud ring that has been relentlessly pounding consumer phones since at least mid-2018.

The operation consisted of

doctors, telemarketers and owners of medical equipment companies [who] peddled medically unnecessary orthotic braces to hundreds of thousands of elderly and disabled patients.

The basic approach of the scam was to get a beneficiary to provide (or just verify) personal or Medicare information. Then whether requested or not, needed or not, they were sent medical brace after medical brace and Medicare charged for it all using the beneficiary's information. (Detailed graphic of the scam here)