For two periods last year, those using preview builds of Windows 10 could access to a feature called Sets: a tabbed interface that was eventually to allow tabs to be put in the titlebar of just about any window. These tabs would allow both multiple copies of the same application to be combined—a tabbed Explorer or Command Prompt, say—and multiple disparate windows to be grouped—combining, say, a browser window containing research with the Word window. However, both times the feature was enabled only for a few weeks, so Microsoft could gather data, before disabling it. Sets aren't in the Windows 10 May 2019 update.
The Shell-provided tab experience is no more, but adding tabs is high on our to do list.
— Rich Turner (@richturn_ms) April 20, 2019
It seems now that Sets are unlikely to ever materialize. Rich Turner, who oversees Microsoft's revamping of the Windows command-line infrastructure and the Windows Subsystem for Linux tweeted that the interface "is no more." Having everything tabbed everywhere isn't going to happen. Adding tabs specifically for command-line windows is, however, "high on [Microsoft's] to do list."
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday April 24, @05:44PM (1 child)
Why don't they just fork one of the existing CLI's from Linux. I'm partial to LXTerminal, myself. I don't know if there is any limit to the number of tabs I can have open. I've had as many as twenty open at the same time. I'll admit, I didn't really need all of them - I was just bulling my way through something that I was having problems with. There are better, more elegant ways to do what I was doing. But, the next guy may actually need fifty terminals open! That's a major pain on Windows!
Trey Gowdy 2024
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Wednesday April 24, @06:09PM
Maybe because if they use it they are bound by its license? I can't see MS wanting to give people their source code, even if it is only a slightly modified version of something that is already available.
It's always my fault...