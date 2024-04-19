from the it's-not-perfect-but..... dept.
Pretty much everyone in the music industry agreed that the rate setting process for both mechanical and streaming royalties was antiquated. Having a central location for storing publishing and master ownership information for all recordings — as well as for obtaining digital mechanical licenses — would be ideal. There also needed to be payments to heritage artists whose music is broadcast on satellite services, and a clear system for paying producers and engineers for their share of the master recording income derived from performance.
The MMA promised all that and more. The changes it brought about, however, came with a price.
The Music Modernization act, or "MMA" creates a formalized body, run by publishers, that administers the "mechanical licensing" of compositions streamed on services like Spotify and Apple Music (we call them DSPs). It changes the procedure by which millions of songs are made available for streaming on these services and limits the liability a service can incur if it adheres to the new process. It funds the creation of a comprehensive database with buy in from all the major publishers and digital service providers. This would be the first of its kind that has active participation from the major publishers, representing a vast majority of musical works. It also creates a new evidentiary standard by which the performance rights organizations ASCAP and BMI can argue better rates for the performance of musical works on DSPs.
[...] There will be meaningful criticism of this bill. But at the end of the day, this is a good thing for our business. A consensus amongst the music community and agreement with the DSPs. Two notions that, before this bill, lived in the realm of fantasy. And a real nuts and bolts solution to, what a year ago, seemed to be an insurmountable obstacle.
So how about it fellow Soylentils? What do you think about this proposal?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by bradley13 on Wednesday April 24, @07:14PM (1 child)
Even so, I can guarantee that this will favor the industry over the artists. The music industry has seen what's going on in publishing - authors don't need the big publishers any more. Bet: this is designed to prevent indie musicians from making money.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Wednesday April 24, @07:21PM
I wish there was a clear, codifiable (legally) consensus on what the artists want. Not just the big names, and not just the people who dabble, but the ones who create/perform (music in this case) regularly whether they're able to make ends meet or not doing it. It seems creating and performing musicians have two separate sets of considerations in this case?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 24, @07:22PM (1 child)
the way we pirate music?
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Wednesday April 24, @07:32PM
You made me click 6 layers deep to find the text of the bill [congress.gov]
Nope, seems to be a enforcement-free document and only describe how license contracts should be legally defined, kept, and processed.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 24, @07:45PM
In some countries this might be called price fixing...