posted by Fnord666 on Monday April 29, @06:12AM
Possible restitution from Prenda copyright trolls
got extorted by settled out of court with Steele Hansmeier/Prenda/Alpha Law, Anti-Piracy Group, AF Holdings, Ingenuity 13, Guava LLC, Livewire, or LW Systems for (allegedly or actually) downloading porn vids?
After admitting to several criminal acts, Prenda Law attorneys John Steele and Paul Hansmeier will be sentenced a few weeks from now. In addition to prison sentences, the court may order the two to pay restitution. To facilitate this process, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the District of Minnesota is inviting victims of the fraudulent anti-piracy lawyers to come forward.
