Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Indonesia Plans to Move Its Capital Out of Jakarta, a City That's Sinking

posted by mrpg on Tuesday April 30, @09:30AM   Printer-friendly
from the backup dept.
News

"exec" writes:

Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:

[...] After a cabinet meeting on Monday, planning minister Bambang Brodjonegoro said President Joko Widodo has decided to move the capital out of Indonesia's main island, Java. [...] "The idea to move the capital city appeared long ago. ... But it has never been decided or discussed in a planned and mature manner," Widodo said before the meeting, according to The Associated Press. Jakarta is plagued by massive challenges. As the BBC has reported, it's the fastest-sinking city in the world, with almost half of its area below sea level. "If we look at our models, by 2050 about 95% of North Jakarta will be submerged," Heri Andreas, an expert in Jakarta's land subsidence at the Bandung Institute of Technology, told the broadcaster.

-- submitted from IRC

Original Submission


«  Pro-Vaccine Nurse Defends Family After Mumps Outbreak Among Her Fully Vaccinated Family
Indonesia Plans to Move Its Capital Out of Jakarta, a City That's Sinking | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.