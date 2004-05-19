19/05/04/221246 story
Over two billion people use Facebook to buy and sell goods, chat with each other, and post vacation pictures. Now, according to a new report by Talos Intelligence, the social network is being harnessed by Dark Web cybercriminals as a place to sell credit card information, illegal contraband, and much more.
What's even more surprising, according to experts, is that this Dark Web activity isn't that dark or hard to find -- criminals sell credit cards right out in the open. One quick search for a term like "carding" (a criminal term for selling credit cards) reveals dozens of Facebook Groups.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Sunday May 05, @03:38AM (1 child)
Facebookcorewwwi.onion [wikipedia.org]
Same birth year as Soylentnews. I guess S/N shows it has some catching up to do, isn't, editors?
And yeah, fauxnews turns out to be the right outlet as a source for this Ketchup!
(I started to be fed up with this site)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 05, @04:15AM
The existence of Facebook Tor access has nothing to do with the criminal activities described by the article. Mod parent off-topic.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 05, @04:16AM
*yawn*. still gotta login to that facebook account. i am not sure, since i don't use it, but somewhere
along the facebook.account registration a demand for a mobile phone number will probably spring up.
definitely for a email address.
so from there "law enforcement" should be aided fairly simply ...
on a side note: anyone have the origin of the term "dark net"? est.?
i personally think it's a misnomer and a very biased term.
the fact that i am sitting on some beach front of a hotel witha laptop and with wifi, load up TOR and now have a globally unique and reachable
identity from which all kinda internet services can be served seems not very ... dark but rather very FREE and LIBERATING!
i guess the bias to "dark" was intentional because "liberation net" means less bucks for identity sellers (domain names and fixed IPs)?
p.s. my firefox add-on just got disabled :(