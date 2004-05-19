Over two billion people use Facebook to buy and sell goods, chat with each other, and post vacation pictures. Now, according to a new report by Talos Intelligence, the social network is being harnessed by Dark Web cybercriminals as a place to sell credit card information, illegal contraband, and much more.

What's even more surprising, according to experts, is that this Dark Web activity isn't that dark or hard to find -- criminals sell credit cards right out in the open. One quick search for a term like "carding" (a criminal term for selling credit cards) reveals dozens of Facebook Groups.