Not to be left behind on the modern field of cyber warfare, Japan is planning to develop its first-ever defensive computer virus to help ward off cyber attacks.
The Kyodo News revealed that Japan will develop its first-ever computer virus as a defense measure against cyber attacks and that the development will be completed by next March.
The Defense Ministry plans to use the malware as a vaccine that could neutralize the other malicious codes.
The Japanese Government aims at improving its defense capabilities in the fifth domain of warfare and wants to be ready to face threats from the cyberspace.
The island nation is well aware it must invest heavily to attempt closing the extensive gap between its own cyber capabilities and those of the major players in the field.
"Japan lags behind other countries in addressing the threat of cyberattacks. It plans to increase the number of personnel in its cyberspace unit to 220 from 150, compared with 6,200 in the United States, 7,000 in North Korea and 130,000 in China, according to the ministry."
In Japan, anytime any capability is considered which could theoretically be used for offense as well as defense, there is controversy stemming from Article 9 of the country's pacifist constitution, which was adopted on May 3, 1947 (after World War II)
"Some defense experts say the ability to obstruct an enemy's use of cyberspace could exceed the limits of the country's exclusively defense-oriented policy."
Those concerned should be reassured however as the defense ministry has stated that the virus "will not be used for pre-emptive attack or active defense"
