Engineers create 'lifelike' material with artificial metabolism
As a genetic material, DNA is responsible for all known life. But DNA is also a polymer. Tapping into the unique nature of the molecule, Cornell engineers have created simple machines constructed of biomaterials with properties of living things.
Using what they call DASH (DNA-based Assembly and Synthesis of Hierarchical) materials, Cornell engineers constructed a DNA material with capabilities of metabolism, in addition to self-assembly and organization – three key traits of life.
Dynamic DNA material with emergent locomotion behavior powered by artificial metabolism (DOI: 10.1126/scirobotics.aaw3512) (DX)
