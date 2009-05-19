Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

After Smart Lock Allegedly Traps Senior in Apartment, Tenants Sue for Physical Keys and Win

posted by mrpg on Thursday May 09, @02:33AM   Printer-friendly
from the no-battery dept.
/dev/random

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for Runaway1956

Tenants at a property in New York City just struck a deal in what is both a wildly reasonable ask but also a crucial precedent at a time of increasing surveillance—their landlord has to give them physical keys to their building.

Five tenants in Hell’s Kitchen sued their landlord in March after the owners installed a Latch smart lock on the building last year. It is unlocked with a smartphone, and reportedly granted tenants access to the lobby, elevator, and mail room. But the group that sued their landlords saw this keyless entry as harassment, an invasion of privacy, and simply inconvenient.

“We are relieved that something as simple as entering our home is not controlled by an internet surveillance system and that because we will now have a mechanical key they will not be tracking our friends and our family,” 67-year-old tenant Charlotte Pfahl, who has lived in the building for 45 years, told the New York Post.

Source: After Smart Lock Allegedly Traps Senior in Apartment, Tenants Sue for Physical Keys and Win

Original Submission


«  Want to Ace your Tests? Take Notes by Hand | China Defaults Hit Record in 2018. 2019 Pace Is Triple That  »
After Smart Lock Allegedly Traps Senior in Apartment, Tenants Sue for Physical Keys and Win | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.