Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Scientists Develop "Endlessly Recyclable" Plastic: Polydiketoenamine (PDK)

posted by martyb on Thursday May 09, @07:13AM   Printer-friendly
from the "The-Graduate" dept.
Science

takyon writes:

Endlessly recyclable plastic (Javascript required.)

By separating plastic monomers from chemical additives, researchers may have created fully recyclable plastics.

Molecular scientists at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory developed a new type of plastic: polydiketoenamine, or PDK. When immersed in an acidic solution, PDK monomers were broken down and were freed from the additive compounds used in plastic production.

Berkeley Lab staff scientist Brett Helms said: "With PDKs, the immutable bonds of conventional plastics are replaced with reversible bonds that allow the plastic to be recycled more effectively."

Commercial plastics generally contain additives such as dyes or fillers to make them hard, stretchy, coloured or clear. The problem is these additives have different chemical compositions and are hard to separate from the monomers.

Also at Berkeley Lab.

See also: Researchers develop plastic that they are calling the 'Holy Grail' of recycling
This infinitely-recyclable plastic might help us finally clean up landfills and oceans

Closed-loop recycling of plastics enabled by dynamic covalent diketoenamine bonds (DOI: 10.1038/s41557-019-0249-2) (DX)

Original Submission


«  Mystery of Texture of Guinness Beer: Inclination Angle of a Pint Glass Is Key to Solution
Scientists Develop "Endlessly Recyclable" Plastic: Polydiketoenamine (PDK) | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by krishnoid on Thursday May 09, @07:25AM

    by krishnoid (1156) on Thursday May 09, @07:25AM (#841234)

    Endlessly recyclable plastic (Javascript required.)

    See? There's always a catch. It's probably cursed.

(1)