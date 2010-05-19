Stories
Australian $50 Note Typo: Spelling Mistake Printed 46 Million Times

posted by martyb on Friday May 10, @04:56PM   Printer-friendly
from the With-great-powr-comes-great-responsibilty dept.
/dev/random

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for Runaway1956_

Red faces after discovery $2.3bn worth of currency has a misprint of the word responsibility in banknote's 'micro-text'

46 million of Australia's new $50 notes have been printed with a typo, the Reserve Bank has confirmed.

The "new and improved" $50 banknote was rolled out in October last year, with a host of new technologies designed to improve accessibility and prevent counterfeiting.

But the yellow note also contains a typo that misspells the word "responsibility".

The note features the Indigenous writer and inventor David Unaipon on one side, and Edith Cowan, Australia's first female member of parliament, on the other – as it has since 1995.

The RBA has printed "micro-text" on the note with excerpts of Unaipon's book, Legendary Tales of the Australian Aborigines, and Cowan's first speech to parliament.

The small error occurred on Cowan's side, in the text of her speech.

"It is a great responsibilty [sic] to be the only woman here, and I want to emphasise the necessity which exists for other women being here," it says.

Source: https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2019/may/09/australian-50-note-typo-spelling-mistake-printed-46-million-times

Also at Australian Broadcasting Corporation, the BBC and The New York Times.

Original Submission


  by Gaaark (41) Subscriber Badge on Friday May 10, @04:59PM

    by Gaaark (41) Subscriber Badge on Friday May 10, @04:59PM (#841917) Journal

    Who's 'responsible' for this?
    :)

    --
    --- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---

  by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us (6553) Subscriber Badge on Friday May 10, @05:08PM

    by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us (6553) Subscriber Badge on Friday May 10, @05:08PM (#841923)

    It's just an alternatively factual method of spelling it!

    Now I'm of to spend some curency for some of my dets, privy and pooblic.

    G'day!

    --
    Make America Seem Huge Under Great And Nebulous Aims. MASHUGANA.

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Friday May 10, @05:12PM

      by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Friday May 10, @05:12PM (#841930) Journal

      You can take those notes to the privy, for wiping!

      --
      I’m concerned if we don’t impeach this president, he will get re-elected. - Al Green

  by Snow (1601) Subscriber Badge on Friday May 10, @05:11PM

    by Snow (1601) Subscriber Badge on Friday May 10, @05:11PM (#841928) Journal

    It's not an obvious mistake. It took me a couple minutes to see what was wrong, and that was knowing there was an error...

  by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 10, @05:12PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 10, @05:12PM (#841929)

    speling is white privilege

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Friday May 10, @05:14PM

      by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Friday May 10, @05:14PM (#841933) Journal

      Spelling is the white man's burden. Nobody else gives a damn, so it's left up to the white man. The Arabs have it easy - they can change spellings on a whim. Names, places, objects, you name it. Just don't mess with Allah Akhbar!

      --
      I’m concerned if we don’t impeach this president, he will get re-elected. - Al Green
