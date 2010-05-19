Red faces after discovery $2.3bn worth of currency has a misprint of the word responsibility in banknote's 'micro-text'

46 million of Australia's new $50 notes have been printed with a typo, the Reserve Bank has confirmed.

The "new and improved" $50 banknote was rolled out in October last year, with a host of new technologies designed to improve accessibility and prevent counterfeiting.

But the yellow note also contains a typo that misspells the word "responsibility".

The note features the Indigenous writer and inventor David Unaipon on one side, and Edith Cowan, Australia's first female member of parliament, on the other – as it has since 1995.

The RBA has printed "micro-text" on the note with excerpts of Unaipon's book, Legendary Tales of the Australian Aborigines, and Cowan's first speech to parliament.

The small error occurred on Cowan's side, in the text of her speech.

"It is a great responsibilty [sic] to be the only woman here, and I want to emphasise the necessity which exists for other women being here," it says.