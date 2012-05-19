from the give-me-a-rover-with-a-long-enough-arm-and-I-will-build-a-world dept.
AI SpaceFactory was named the final winner in NASA's competition to use 3D printing technology to build a habitat that could be used on the Moon or Mars.
AI SpaceFactory will receive $500,000 for winning the competition with second-place Penn State receiving $200,000.
The winning habitat, called Marsha, is tall and slim, to reduce the need for construction rovers on unfamiliar terrain, according to AI SpaceFactory. It is designed to be built on a vertically telescoping arm attached to a rover, which stays still during construction.
Marsha was built using a biopolymer basalt composite, "a biodegradable and recyclable material derived from natural materials found on Mars." It proved superior to concrete in NASA's pressure, smoke, and impact testing.
The final stage of the competition ran from May 1 through May 4 in Peoria Illinois in partnership with Bradley University and was hosted by Caterpillar inc.. Other sponsors included Bechtel, Brick & Mortar Ventures and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The competition was part of NASA's Centenial Challenges program. Which also includes the
Cube Quest Challenge
Space Robotics Challenge
Vascular Tissue Challenge
CO₂ Conversion Challenge
We developed these technologies for Space, but they have the potential to transform the way we build on Earth," said David Malott, CEO and Founder of AI SpaceFactory. "By using natural, biodegradable materials grown from crops, we could eliminate the building industry's massive waste of unrecyclable concrete and restore our planet.
AI SpaceFactory plans to adapt Marsha's design for an eco-friendly Earth habitat called Tera; a crowdfunding campaign will begin shortly on IndieGogo, the design agency said in a statement.
Nothing wrong with tall - four stories seems alright. But, how about tall and fat? That "beacon" design just looks to me like an invitation for the wind to knock it over. Make the first two floors wider, then stick your "beacon" above them. Even better, make those first two floors more square, so as to be more modular.
Modular, you ask? How about the printer builds a central one, to get things going? Then, another, connected to the first, and so on. That "tiny bubble of earth" is going to feel terribly confining after several months. How about walking next door, to chat with the neighbors? Who wants to suit up, just to go chat with someone, to get your mind off of work for a few minutes? So, after some time passes, you might have an entire village (given enough time, a small town) of buildings all connected at the ground floors. That is all "common area", where people can travel freely. Second floors are more private, ie, you expect to knock on the door to get permission to come in.
I guess I just don't like that winning design very much. There's not a lot of future in individual, isolated structures that can accommodate only four people. Go big, or go home, right?
