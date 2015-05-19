Vodafone has become the first UK operator to announce the official switch-on date for its 5G network, revealing it will go live for consumers and businesses in seven cities on 3 July.

Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Glasgow, Manchester, Liverpool and London will be the first to receive coverage, with Birkenhead, Blackpool, Bournemouth, Guildford, Newbury, Portsmouth, Plymouth, Reading, Southampton, Stoke-on-Trent, Warrington and Wolverhampton following later in the year.

The operator said it will also offer 5G roaming in the UK, Germany, Italy and Spain this summer.

The network will be priced the same as 4G for consumers and businesses. Vodafone's first 5G smartphone goes on sale next week and a 5G home and office router will also be available in time for launch, to give customers without a fixed line connection high-speed internet access.