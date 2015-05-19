from the place-your-orders-now! dept.
Vodafone has become the first UK operator to announce the official switch-on date for its 5G network, revealing it will go live for consumers and businesses in seven cities on 3 July.
Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Glasgow, Manchester, Liverpool and London will be the first to receive coverage, with Birkenhead, Blackpool, Bournemouth, Guildford, Newbury, Portsmouth, Plymouth, Reading, Southampton, Stoke-on-Trent, Warrington and Wolverhampton following later in the year.
The operator said it will also offer 5G roaming in the UK, Germany, Italy and Spain this summer.
The network will be priced the same as 4G for consumers and businesses. Vodafone's first 5G smartphone goes on sale next week and a 5G home and office router will also be available in time for launch, to give customers without a fixed line connection high-speed internet access.
Source: https://techerati.com/news-hub/vodafone-to-launch-5g-network-in-uk-on-3-july/
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 15, @10:26AM (2 children)
I know this may be a stupid question, but has the 5G spec actually been finalized and published?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 15, @11:03AM (1 child)
Let me Google this for you,
https://www.3gpp.org/dynareport/SpecList.htm?release=Rel-16&tech=4&ts=1&tr=1 [3gpp.org]
Wouldn't you think that companies making hardware for this are working from specs that they are involved in developing?
(Score: 2, Touché) by khallow on Wednesday May 15, @12:03PM
Which is a bit of distance away from saying that 5G specs have been finalized. I can't help but notice, for example, that the documents at the link you provide have a "freeze date" of March 2020, which indicates that such finalization is at least 10 months away.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 15, @11:04AM (3 children)
Glasgow?, Maybe it's a different fucking Vodafone we're talking about here, but I've been in Glasgow in the past couple of days and I struggled to get a decent stable 3G connection, let alone a 4G one.
Where I am now, again even though I should be getting a 4G signal (and I'm less than half a mile from the mast), it's 3G.
And they claim they'll be rolling out 5G?
Much as I'd like to see it, my current experiences with the company have me saying, as they put it locally, Aye, right...
(which is why I have a backup phone on another network)
Ok, if you like your network connection filtered by big nanny out of the box..
https://support.vodafone.co.uk/Using-our-network/Content-control-settings/38914008/How-do-I-access-age-restricted-content-on-my-mobile-device.htm [vodafone.co.uk]
(Score: 4, Funny) by janrinok on Wednesday May 15, @12:17PM (1 child)
They haven't said that they are going to provide a good 5G service...
It's always my fault...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 15, @01:36PM
This is true...I must be slipping, I hadn't considered that...
(Score: 2) by Dr Spin on Wednesday May 15, @06:41PM
they claim they'll be rolling out 5G?
For some definition of rolling.
Probably this program will rely heavily on those guys that roll cheese down hills.
Putting your data in the cloud is like sending your teenage daughter backpacking in a 3rd world country with a pimp
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 15, @08:00PM
i haven't had the time to thoroughly investigate the concerns regarding health risks. any wireless nerds want to explain how 5g is safe or not safe?