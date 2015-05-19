The RIDL and Fallout speculative execution attacks allow attackers to leak confidential data across arbitrary security boundaries on a victim system, for instance compromising data held in the cloud or leaking your information to malicious websites.

[...] RIDL (Rogue In-Flight Data Load) shows attackers can exploit MDS (Microarchitectural Data Sampling) vulnerabilities to mount practical attacks and leak sensitive data in real-world settings.

[....] Fallout demonstrates that attackers can leak data from Store Buffers, which are used every time a CPU pipeline needs to store any data. Making things worse, an unprivileged attacker can then later pick which data they leak from the CPU's Store Buffer.