from the information-wants-to-be-free! dept.
China Fully Blocks All Versions of Wikipedia
Beijing has broadened its block of online encyclopedia Wikipedia to include all language editions, an internet censorship research group reported just weeks ahead of China's most politically explosive anniversary.
According to a report by the Open Observatory of Network Interference (OONI), China started blocking all language editions of Wikipedia last month.
Previously, most editions of Wikipedia -- besides the Chinese language version, which was reportedly blocked in 2015 -- were available, OONI said in their report.
[...] Wikimedia Foundation, the non-profit organisation that operates Wikipedia, said it had not received any notices explaining the latest block.
According to the organisation, Wikipedia has been blocked intermittently in China since 2004.
[...] The expanded block of Wikipedia comes as Chinese authorities under Chinese President Xi Jinping ramp up online controls and crack down on Great Firewall circumvention tools, such as virtual private network (VPN) software.
In November, China's cyberspace authority said it had "cleaned up" 9,800 accounts on Chinese social media platforms like messaging app WeChat and the Twitter-like Weibo that it accused of spreading "politically harmful" information and rumours.
Chinese Twitter users have also told AFP that they have experienced intimidation from local authorities -- and even detention -- for their tweets.
Also at Futurism, BBC, NY Post & CNet.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 16, @03:46AM (2 children)
There are lots of pages full of leftist lies, many of them locked. An example:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Spygate_(conspiracy_theory) [wikipedia.org]
That... is absurd. Even the article title is absurd. It should be "Spygate (Obama scandal)". The evidence is thick at this point. What more do you want, maybe a notarized admission of guilt, done on live TV by Obama, signed with his own blood?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 16, @05:51AM
Just believing something really, really hard ain't make it real, chum.
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Thursday May 16, @11:05AM
They released the DNC EMAILS -- tens of thousands of them. And I hear that those EMAILS were a big thing in my OVERWHELMING Election win (E.C.). But, they're becoming a problem. And we're working on that one very hard, trust me. Chelsey Manning locked up. And, Chief Editor Julian Assange locked up(UK) & Indicted!!!!
(Score: 3, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 16, @04:18AM (2 children)
But Nazis of all flavors don't like it. This is the equivalent of book burning of the 1900s.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 16, @09:21AM
I suppose there is a very human bias to try to violate basic economic principles and human rights. This is how we got today's Venezuela: vote to get more of other people's money, lose free speech, lose the right to own guns... then you run out of other people's money and fools willing to work for free. Out comes the violence, government troops driving over people, people eating their pets, and so on. It was admirable socialism until shit hit the fan, and then it's suddenly NOT REAL SOCIALISM like it is every time the killing starts.
So yeah, there is a liberal bias in the human mind. This is why we create catastrophes over and over again. Some people want to try again, because surely it won't end in slaughter like it does every time.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 16, @11:15AM
"Never again" is a phrase that starts the next inevitable cycle. You see that already with the chicken-shit scared Nazis in America and Europe and elsewhere running around starting to pit one man vs. another. As long as people continue to be slaves to their emotions, Nazis will always win until the shitstorm cycle resets itself with "how could we be so fucking stupid... Never again!"
German Nazi book burning had nothing to do with China's banning of wikipedia though. Nazis burned books to prove to "themselves" that they don't need the contamination in their society and still flourish. Where they finally ended up is total destruction of Germany with occupation lasting almost another decade. And parts of Germany remained separate until late 1950s, like Saarland.
But if the non-Nazi but scared shitless people that listen to them, would talk to the people that they are actually suppose to be scared of, then Nazis would lose all power. That is the main reason why multiculturalism is such a good vaccine vs. Nazis. It's much harder to hate "the other" if they are part of your family and part of your life. Remember the "Great Gay Marriage Scare" 10 years ago?? Where is it now? The same shit today but the "they' is not gays anymore.
Nazis flourish when good men do nothing and allow these idiots to scare the ignorant.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 16, @04:22AM (3 children)
Is there anything being done about it?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 16, @04:25AM
Done by whom?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 16, @04:38AM
Maybe there is a mirror of Wikipedia, how would that be spelled, maybe Rikkipedia?
Well, this vidiot seems to have taken that name, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rkv_kSlhwWo [youtube.com] Maybe you can search for another spelling?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 16, @06:57AM
It wouldn't be hard to smuggle Wikipedia onto microSD cards and distribute them. Or they could use a VPN, briefly. The problem is that Chinese people go to Chinese websites under Chinese control. They don't care about truth bombs. Americans don't care about dark web beyond silk roads.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 16, @06:22AM
The Great Firewall of the Communist Emperor also blocks aristarchus submissions. And, why cannot I get Soylent News in Hong Kong? White Snake spirit? Monkey King? Why is SN blocked outside the US and UK? White Snake Spirit Supremacists!!!