Scientists Create Mind-Controlled Hearing Aid

posted by martyb on Friday May 17, @04:19PM
from the I-hear-what-you-said-there dept.
Phoenix666 writes:

The Guardian:

A mind-controlled hearing aid that allows the wearer to focus on particular voices has been created by scientists, who say it could transform the ability of those with hearing impairments to cope with noisy environments.

The device mimics the brain's natural ability to single out and amplify one voice against background conversation. Until now, even the most advanced hearing aids work by boosting all voices at once, which can be experienced as a cacophony of sound for the wearer, especially in crowded environments.

[...] The hearing aid first uses an algorithm to automatically separate the voices of multiple speakers. It then compares these audio tracks to the brain activity of the listener. Previous work by Mesgarani's lab found that it is possible to identify which person someone is paying attention to, as their brain activity tracks the sound waves of that voice most closely.

[...] The current version of the hearing aid, which involved direct implants into the brain, would be unsuitable for mainstream use. But the team believe it will be possible to create a non-invasive version of the device within the next five years, which would monitor brain activity using electrodes placed inside the ear, or under the skin of the scalp.

Finally some tech to help the stalkers among us.

  by Gaaark on Friday May 17, @04:57PM

    by Gaaark (41) on Friday May 17, @04:57PM

    The last hearing test I did told me I heard things well, I just couldn't separate the noises and focus one one, a "I can't hear the tree because I hear the forest" thing.

    Ah, autism at its best?

    --- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---

    by Snow on Friday May 17, @05:13PM

      by Snow (1601) on Friday May 17, @05:13PM

      I was thinking the same thing... at a noisy pub it can be really hard to hear sometimes. Especially if the person is not sitting directly beside me.

      I'd love a filter/enhancer.

      EARS! ENHANCE!

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 17, @05:16PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 17, @05:16PM

      Ah, autism at its best?

      The honest answer to this question is too much for your poor ears.

