A hacker may have accessed Stack Overflow user data for over a week in a hack that went undetected for an extended period of time. The Stack Overflow breach in May 2019 was described as a 'severe breach' of its production systems which may have exposed data including IP address, names, or emails for a small number of users by a user who managed to grant themselves privileged access. Affected users, which may number around 250, will be contacted by Stack Overflow to alert them of the breach. The company announced the breach on its blog as soon as they became aware of the issue.

[Ed Note - Stack Overflow originally stated that there was no evidence of the hacker accessing user data. They revised that statement on Friday.]