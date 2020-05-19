19/05/20/0136244 story
A hacker may have accessed Stack Overflow user data for over a week in a hack that went undetected for an extended period of time. The Stack Overflow breach in May 2019 was described as a 'severe breach' of its production systems which may have exposed data including IP address, names, or emails for a small number of users by a user who managed to grant themselves privileged access. Affected users, which may number around 250, will be contacted by Stack Overflow to alert them of the breach. The company announced the breach on its blog as soon as they became aware of the issue.
[Ed Note - Stack Overflow originally stated that there was no evidence of the hacker accessing user data. They revised that statement on Friday.]
(Score: 2) by VLM on Monday May 20, @12:31PM (2 children)
Its a culture problem at SO
Go to google search bar type "Stack overflow is " and get suggested searches like "Stack overflow is toxic"
Also some poor bastard probably tried to report the security hole and its the most SO thing ever, to random close questions as "off topic"
The problem with SO is some/most of the mods and management seem identical in behavior to what you'd expect from a theoretical group hell bent on the destruction of SO. Now who is brigading SO to destroy it from the inside, presumably for profit or LOLs? Donno, but someone is obviously doing it.
The killer problem for SO is the groupthink drives away all cutting edge or important or nuanced discussion and the only permitted discussion on SO is on the order of "Please name the options for Samba idmap config schema modes?" however in the real world nobody uses SO for that because its infinitely faster to find out from Google or (gasp!) the project wiki manpages and docs. So the only people using SO are using it for troll and toxicity purposes.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday May 20, @12:39PM
Stack Overflow got security tips by asking Stack Overflow users.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 20, @01:22PM
Stack Overflow has its issues, but I'm not sure what you think the killer problem is about not having nuanced discussion. It's not there for asking people their opinions on things.
It's explicitly, unambiguously, emphatically not a forum for discussion. It's for questions about solvable programming problems and the answers for them.
The thing is, you're also right. It does seem to have this air about it like you say.
On one hand is a group of employees and moderators that want to reduce that feeling of toxicity. They want to give people a chance to clean up their questions without getting snarky comments about how terrible their question/code is.
To them feels like there's a bunch of toxic power users closing questions and down voting and deleting things... and that makes new users feel unwelcome. Obviously this has consequences if users don't actually feel like they can use the site without getting ripped a new one. Eventual decline of the userbase being their primary concern for this group.
On the other hand is a group of long-term users trying keep Stack Overflow from drowning in duplicates and low quality "gimme teh codes" questions. You don't need 11,000 questions about "What is a null reference exception?" but that's what they're up against. A constant stream of people that don't put effort into understanding their own code, much less understanding the error message they got. To this side it feels like they're being told they need to let SO drown in the unending flow of homework questions, help vampires, and off-topic questions or face the label of being "unwelcoming." Of course, it doesn't help when the 11,001st person to ask "Why am I seeing *this* null reference exception" gets closed as the duplicate it is, the questioner responds with "Nuh uh! Mine is different!" and the cycle continues.
Which side is the more destructive to the site remains to be seen.