Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Pluto Has an Underground Ocean Kept Warm by a Layer of Gassy Ice

posted by takyon on Tuesday May 21, @06:30PM   Printer-friendly
from the warm,-wet,-and,-gassy dept.
Science

Phoenix666 writes:

New Scientist:

We think that Pluto is hiding a liquid ocean, but why it hasn't frozen is a big mystery. Now it seems that gas trapped inside the bottom layer of its icy outer shell may be keeping it warm.
...
The layer would be made out of a material called a gas hydrate, which occurs when gas molecules get trapped between frozen water molecules. "It's not bubbles, it's a little microscopic cage for keeping gas atoms in," says Nimmo. "It doesn't look very different from regular ice, but it's got all that gas in there."

Gas hydrates are much better insulators than water ice, so the researchers calculated that this extra layer could keep the ocean around and maintain the ice shell as we see it now. This may help explain why Pluto's tenuous atmosphere has lots of nitrogen but almost no methane – it's much easier for methane to get caught in a gas hydrate and kept underground.

Perhaps we should send our climate-harming cows to Pluto...

Also at ScienceAlert and Space.com.

Pluto's ocean is capped and insulated by gas hydrates (DOI: 10.1038/s41561-019-0369-8) (DX)

Original Submission


«  The Pun-Loving Computer Programs that Write Adverts
Pluto Has an Underground Ocean Kept Warm by a Layer of Gassy Ice | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.