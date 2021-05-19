Stories
Microsoft's New Xbox Moderation Tools Seek to Create 'Safe Spaces' to Play

Software

Phoenix666 writes:

CNet:

Last month, Microsoft released Community Standards for Xbox, a set of rules published on its site that it called a "roadmap for contributing to this incredible, globe-spanning community." One topic addressed is what players can't say to other players, including racial and homophobic slurs.

The company has also launched a "For Everyone" page on its website, where parents can learn about how safety and family settings work on its console. That includes making it easier for parents to create "child" and "teen" accounts that have stricter safety settings like limiting the types of games they can access and how long they can play.

At last, relief for older gamers from the terror of trash-talking 13-yr olds!

  • (Score: 3, Funny) by Snotnose on Wednesday May 22, @02:59AM

    by Snotnose (1623) on Wednesday May 22, @02:59AM (#846034)

    how many 13 year olds have slept with my mom?

  • (Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Wednesday May 22, @03:06AM

    by PartTimeZombie (4827) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday May 22, @03:06AM (#846038)

    I know the phrase "safe spaces" is a dig at people who don't react well to a bit of banter, but constant abuse can seriously ruin any game.

    I tried some online game I had recommended to me a few years ago, but couldn't play for more than about an hour because of the constant abuse from other players.

    I read later that particular game died because of the awful culture. I can't remember what it was called, but it might have been quite fun.

    And yes, Snotnose, it turns out lots of 13 year olds have slept with my Mum. I am not sure how she finds the time.

