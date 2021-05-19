Last month, Microsoft released Community Standards for Xbox, a set of rules published on its site that it called a "roadmap for contributing to this incredible, globe-spanning community." One topic addressed is what players can't say to other players, including racial and homophobic slurs.

The company has also launched a "For Everyone" page on its website, where parents can learn about how safety and family settings work on its console. That includes making it easier for parents to create "child" and "teen" accounts that have stricter safety settings like limiting the types of games they can access and how long they can play.