Uber remains unprofitable at the same time its drivers work 80-hour weeks for less than minimum wage and without health care packages. They must also cover vehicle costs including fuel, maintenance, and insurance.
The ride-hailing company Uber has made its long-awaited debut as a publicly traded stock, but investor demand for the May 10 initial public offering (IPO) fell short of the company's hopes. Part of the reason is a lingering question about its workforce: Does the still-unprofitable firm deliver low-cost rides for passengers at the expense of decent treatment for drivers, and could the resulting discontent undermine Uber's business model?
The issue over whether Uber drivers are employees (entitled to company benefits such as sick pay and retirement) or contractors (entitled to nothing) has been at the center of the labor controversy since the company launched a decade ago. It is still largely unresolved.
Uber Technologies Inc said on Wednesday that growth in bookings for its ride-hailing and delivery services rose 6 percent in the latest quarter, the third quarter in a row that growth has remained in the single digits after double-digit growth for all of last year.
The San Francisco-based firm lost $1.07 billion for the three months ending Sept. 30, a 20 percent increase from the previous quarter but down 27 percent from a year ago, when the company posted its biggest publicly reported quarterly loss on the heels of the departure of Uber co-founder and former Chief Executive Travis Kalanick.
Uber is seeking to expand in freight hauling, food delivery and electric bikes and scooters as growth in its now decade-old ride-hailing business dwindles. The company, valued at $76 billion, faces pressure to show it can still grow enough to become profitable and satisfy investors in an initial public offering planned for some time next year. ADVERTISEMENT
Its adjusted loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization was $592 million, down from $614 million last quarter and $1.02 billion a year ago.
We may lose money on every transaction but we'll make it up in volume?
But seriously, I find it interesting there was absolutely no mention of their plans with self-driving vehicles.
The Verge is reporting: drivers for the smart-phone app dependent Uber and Lyft ride-hailing services will be staging a strike on Wednesday to protest low wages and lack of additional benefits. The strike is meant to coincide with Uber's forthcoming IPO.
Both Uber and Lyft are generally considered "technology platforms", that simply match impromptu individual drivers to passengers, rather than an employer. Drivers are currently considered "independent contractors" and not employees. As such, drivers do not have the same benefits as employees, and in some areas allows these companies to skirt regulations.
Given the distributed ad-hock nature of how drivers are acquired, it will be interesting to what effect, if any, this "strike" has.
New Research Confirms That Ride-Hailing Companies Are Causing a Ton of Traffic Congestion
A study published today in Science Advances comparing pre- and post-rideshare boom traffic in San Fransisco found that the presence of Uber, Lyft, and similar companies has been an overall detriment for people who like getting where they're going quickly.
That businesses which pay people to have their vehicles on the road would, well, increase the number of cars blocking up the transit grid might appear to be a forgone, perhaps even obvious conclusion. But the body of writings on Transportation Network Companies (TNCs) as they're sometimes called is, surprisingly, mixed. Some studies found that Ubers and Lyfts were choking the streets of New York, Boston, and Chicago; a few claimed, conversely, that rideshares were alleviating traffic. Thus the team behind today's paper—composed of two University of Kentucky staffers and members of San Francisco's County Transportation Authority—had their work cut out for them.
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Wednesday May 22, @06:17AM (1 child)
In the big picture, Uber has achieved exactly one thing: it has made taxis popular again. Looking at old TV shows, it was once trendy to "hop a taxi". Now it's trendy to call Uber or Lyft. No one ever got rich being a taxi driver, though. And just because Uber is "doing it with a computer" doesn't make Uber worth more than any other equivalent taxi dispatch service. It's nice to see the stock market slowly realizing this...
As far as the employee question, I don't think it's relevant. That's just people realizing that they actually aren't earning much money, and looking for some way to get more from Uber. They could also just go do something else, but it's the "sunk cost fallacy": they have started with Uber and want to somehow make that investment of time and effort pay off.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 22, @06:46AM
Right you are, it's not.
You're right for the wrong reasons.
The actual reason for irrelevance is in TFT: the founders cashed in, the rest should be happy they received a life lesson for their money.
A pity they just could recall the 'a fool and his money' saying and keep their pocket closed; even more a pity if the fool is the retirement funds which has your money.
(Score: 2) by Arik on Wednesday May 22, @06:30AM
But it clearly no longer makes sense to license taxis at the local level.
Congress should pass superceding legislation to license taxis on the same basis nationwide. The reason they haven't already probably has a lot to do with big influential cities making bank on their own regulatory schemes. NYC is a great example. But even they have to see the writing on the wall. Those taxi medallions were worth a million each just 6 years ago, but the market took a steep downturn after that.
There's no need to make a predatory medallion system like that nationwide. But require a relatively clean driving record, a clean criminal record, regular safety inspections, that kind of thing. And then make Uber and Lyft verify the drivers they dispatch to have valid licenses just like every cab company in the country has to do.
This doesn't directly address the problem of pay, I know, but a certain percentage of the drivers would fail one of those basic tests, and the remaining drivers would therefore be in a stronger position to negotiate, which is the ideal outcome. As is, there's still very little to prevent someone else throwing up another website that does the same job and lets the drivers keep more of their money, or to keep the drivers from simply moving when that happens, is there?
The more you regulate the space the harder that tends to become, at any rate.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 22, @06:44AM
