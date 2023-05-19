Back in 2016 the Australian Department of Health decided to combine the state and federal Bowel Cancer Screening registers into one register and tendered the contract for the project to Telstra. Telstra is Australia's oldest telecommunications company and lacked experience with managing public health systems. After signing the $220 million contract to build a new cancer register, Telstra promptly purchased companies with experience building health systems. After being chided by the AONO (Australian National Audit Office) for not having a plan for data security, Telstra tried and failed to bring services online, delaying the rollout until late 2019.

Now Telstra has set a date for delivery of the expensive cancer register of November 2019, with caveats for some functionality not to be delivered until 2020. So far, Telstra has received only $18 million of the $220 million promised in the contract as the Health department withholds payments as milestones are missed.

How much would you charge to build a bowel cancer registry for approximately 25 million people?