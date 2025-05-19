Stories
Researchers Perform Simple Calculations by Shining Light Patterns Through a Translucent Cube

posted by Fnord666 on Sunday May 26, @06:45AM   Printer-friendly
from the illuminating-performance dept.
Science

Phoenix666 writes:

Phys.org:

McMaster researchers have developed a simple and highly novel form of computing by shining patterned bands of light and shadow through different facets of a polymer cube and reading the combined results that emerge.

The material in the cube reads and reacts intuitively to the light in much the same way a plant would turn to the sun, or a cuttlefish would change the color of its skin.

The researchers are graduate students in chemistry supervised by Kalaichelvi Saravanamuttu, an associate professor of chemistry and chemical biology whose lab focuses on ideas inspired by natural biological systems.

The researchers were able to use their new process to perform simple addition and subtraction questions.

Additional reporting: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-019-10166-4

Math via chemical reaction.

