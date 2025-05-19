Stories
Security Gap Leaves 885 Million Mortgage Documents Exposed

posted by Fnord666 on Sunday May 26, @09:06AM   Printer-friendly
from the oops dept.
Security News

AnonTechie writes:

First American Financial Corporation, a provider of title insurance, said Friday that it had fixed a vulnerability in its website that exposed 885 million records related to mortgage deals going back 16 years.

The vulnerability would have allowed anyone to gain access to Social Security numbers, bank account details, drivers license and mortgage and tax records.

The security failure was first reported by Brian Krebs, the cybersecurity writer who last year reported a flaw in the way Facebook was storing hundreds of millions of user passwords.

First American, based in Santa Ana, Calif., said in a statement Friday afternoon that it addressed the security gap after it was notified by Mr. Krebs. "We are currently evaluating what effect, if any, this had on the security of customer information," the company's statement said. "We will have no further comment until our internal review is completed."

The incident was the latest example of an under-the-radar company that retained enormous amounts of sensitive personal and financial data but was not effectively protecting that information.

Additional Coverage:

Krebs on Security

The Verge

USA TODAY

Original Submission


