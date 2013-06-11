from the voices-carry dept.
United Nations: Siri and Alexa Are Encouraging Misogyny
We already knew humans could make biased AIs — but the United Nations says the reverse is true as well.
Millions of people talk to AI voice assistants, such as Apple's Siri and Amazon's Alexa. When those assistants talk back, they do so in female-sounding voices, and a new UN report argues that those voices and the words they're programmed to say amplify gender biases and encourage users to be sexist — but it's not too late to change course.
The report is the work of the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), and its title — "I'd blush if I could" — is the response Siri was programmed in 2011 to give if a user called her a "bitch."
[...] "It is a 'Me Too' moment," Saniye Gülser Corat, Director of UNESCO's Division for Gender Equality, told CBS News. "We have to make sure that the AI we produce and that we use does pay attention to gender equality."
Also at CNET.
[Back in 2013 in Germany, Siri's voice could be selected as either male or female.
Possibly one of the earliest and best-known "computer voices" was that of Majel Barrett from ST:TOS, although a case could be made for HAL 9000 from 2001: A Space Odyssey. --Ed.]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 26, @05:31PM (3 children)
WTF is wrong with people who make this shit up? Or is it SJW's taking this to the extreme until everyone is a grey mass of goop with no discernible gender? People like this should be taken out to the back shed and whipped with a stick.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Sunday May 26, @05:36PM (1 child)
Just wait until these dickheads start programming these things to disobey you if they find you to be rude. "I'm not going to listen to you as long as you are talking to me that way," etc.
As for female voices in ships' computers, it makes sense because vessels have traditionally been maternal. It's like being in a womb, and why people still refer to vessels (and even cars) as "she." That Futurama episode where bender dates the ship briefly touched on the weirdness of having a male voice for a ship.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Sunday May 26, @05:38PM
Also, for those of you not in the know, the Boeing propaganda video about Bitchin' Betty. [youtube.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 26, @05:42PM
You do realize gender progression among fully healthy societal in the last years, right?
(Score: 2) by looorg on Sunday May 26, @05:44PM
Perhaps it would be kind of neat to have a voice assistant that sounds like Barry White.
That said this is why I'm really starting to dislike the UN and similar organizations, this kind of things is not really what they are supposed to be working on or with. If you want Siri to come with a male voice ask the manufacturer but don't sit around in some overpaid circlejerk to produce this kinda shit.
But why does Siri become angry and sassy if I ask questions about female dogs? Silly cunt.