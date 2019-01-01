News aggregator app Flipboard said Tuesday it fell victim to hacks that exposed and possibly allowed users' account information to be copied for about nine months.

The information revealed in the hack includes users' names, Flipboard user names, encrypted passwords and email address, according to Flipboard. No Social Security numbers, credit card information or other financial data was revealed, as the app doesn't collect that information.

"As a precaution, we have reset all users' passwords, even though the passwords were cryptographically protected and not all users' account information was involved," Flipboard said in an FAQ. Users will have to create a new password the next time they try to log in to their account.

Additionally, all digital tokens used to connect to third-party accounts have been replaced or deleted to prevent misuse, the company said.

[...] The company said in April 2018 it had 145 million monthly users.