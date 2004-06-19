For centuries people have noticed odd flashes and other inexplicable lights on the surface of the moon. Possible explanations range from meteors to moonquakes to UFOs, but they have yet to be proven. A new telescope in Spain hopes to provide more data and perhaps an answer to the mystery.

So-called "lunar transient phenomena" can refer to flashes of light on the moon that are either fleeting or longer-lasting. Some areas of the lunar surface have also been seen to darken randomly.

[...] The new lunar telescope north of Seville, Spain, includes two cameras that watch the moon every night for the odd flashes. A team led by Hakan Kayal, professor of space technology at Julius-Maximilians-Universität Würzburg in Bavaria, Germany, will then analyze photo and video sequences of the event.

When the telescope and the team observe the lunar phenomenon, they'll compare their results to data from the European Space Agency, which also keeps a constant eye on the moon.

"If the same thing was seen there, the event can be considered confirmed," Kayal explained in a release Friday.

[...] While the telescope is already in operation, more work remains to tweak the artificial intelligence and other software that'll help the system discern actual lunar transient phenomena from more mundane events like birds or airplanes flying in front of the cameras.

Kayal hopes to have the whole system dialed in and working on solving the mystery in about a year.