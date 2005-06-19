A new form of magnetic interaction which pushes a formerly two-dimensional phenomenon into the third dimension could open up a host of exciting new possibilities for data storage and advanced computing, scientists say.

In a new paper published today in the journal Nature Materials, a team led by physicists from the University of Glasgow describe how they have been found a new way to successfully pass information from a series of tiny magnets arrayed on an ultrathin film across to magnets on a second film below.

Their breakthrough adds both a literal and metaphorical extra dimension to 'spintronics', the field of science dedicated to data storage, retrieval and processing, which has already had a major impact on the tech industry.

[...] At the nanoscale—where magnetic materials can be just a few billionths of a metre in size—magnets interact with each other in strange new ways, including the possibility of attracting and repelling each other at 90-degree angles instead of straight-on.

[...] The benefits of these 'spintronic' systems—low power consumption, high storage capacity and greater robustness—have made invaluable additions to technology such as magnetic hard disk drives, and won the discoverers of spintronics a Nobel prize in 2007.