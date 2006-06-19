19/06/06/169255 story
FBI releases files on Bigfoot from records vault
The FBI released 22 documents from its records vault on Wednesday concerning the agency's investigation into a possible Bigfoot.
The records, dated from 1976 and 1977, chronicle an analysis of an unidentified hair and tissue sample that some believed belonged to Bigfoot. The samples were said to have come from "a member of the deer family," the documents show.
Also at Popular Mechanics, NBC, and Vice.
