A security researcher this week released the PSPtool, a software tool that "aims to lower the entry barrier for looking into the code running" on the AMD Platform Security Processor (PSP), officially known as AMD Secure Technology, and other AMD subsystems. The PSP serves similar functions to those of Intel's Management Engine (ME) processor. However, just like the Intel ME, the secretive and undocumented nature of the chip worries security and privacy advocates.

The researcher going by the online name of cwerling described the PSPTool as a "Swiss Army knife" for dealing with the AMD PSP's firmware. The tool is based on reverse-engineering efforts of AMD's proprietary file system that the company uses to pack firmware blobs into UEFI firmware images.

Usually, all firmware blobs can be parsed by another software program called the UEFITool. However, in this case AMD's firmware files are located in padding volumes that can't be parsed by the UEFITool. This is the reason for the PSPTool, which can locate the PSP firmware within UEFI images and parse it. Through this tool, more researchers can look into what their local PSP chip is doing to their computers, as its actions are normally hidden from the operating system or the main processor.