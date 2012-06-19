SpaceX will launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, containing the Canadian Space Agency's Radarsat trio of Earth observation satellites on Wednesday. The broadcast will be telecast live on SpaceX's YouTube channel. If you're keen to follow along, we have all the details you need right here.

Canada's three Radarsat satellites, shaped like old rubber stamps, will gather data about the nations coasts and waterways to help ships navigate the Arctic, provide agriculture solutions and help first responders save lives, according to the agency. The dimensions of the satellites are such that they're almost as big as a Tesla Roadster, but they're only half as heavy. Eventually the satellites will settle into an orbit around 600 kilometers (around 370 miles) above the Earth.

[...] The launch window opens on Wednesday, June 12 at 7:17 a.m. PT[*] and closes 13 minutes later, at 7:30 a.m. PT. Like most launches, a backup window will open 24 hours later, on June 13, should something go awry during the first launch window. The satellites will deploy at 54 minutes into the flight.