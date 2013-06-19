19/06/13/2157208 story
India plans to establish its own "very small" space station in the next decade as the country gears up for a first manned mission beyond earth.
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief K. Sivan said Thursday that the ambitious project would follow a successful launch of a manned space flight scheduled by 2022.
"Our space station is going to be very small... useful to carry out experiments," Sivan told reporters in New Delhi.
"We are not having a big plan of sending humans on tourism and other things," he added.
OK, but if a guy named Khan Noonien Singh takes over the project, then what?
(Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Thursday June 13, @11:55PM
I imagine it will be smaller than Skylab:
ISS volume = 931.57 m3 (32,898 cu ft)
Skylab = 351.6 m3 (12,417 cu ft)
As usual, India's ISRO will show how to do it cheap. It also helps that their requirements are low (small size, 2-3 astronauts, maximum 7-day visits instead of months). Perhaps they will do a higher orbit to prevent it from needing periodic boosts, but increasing radiation risk.
It would be nice if they put an inflatable module or three up there.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 14, @12:01AM
