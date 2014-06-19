from the deep-fakes-are-shallow dept.
House holds hearing on "deepfakes" and artificial intelligence amid national security concerns
The House Intelligence Committee heard from experts on the threats that so-called "deep fake" videos and other types of artificial intelligence-generated synthetic data pose to the U.S. election system and national security at large. Witnesses at Thursday's hearing included professors from the University of Maryland, University at Buffalo and other experts on AI and digital policy.
In a statement, the committee says it aims to "examine the national security threats posed by AI-enabled fake content, what can be done to detect and combat it, and what role the public sector, the private sector, and society as a whole should play to counter a potentially grim, 'post-truth' future," during Thursday's hearing.
[...]In his opening remarks, Committee chair Rep. Adam Schiff said the spread of manipulated videos presents a "nightmarish" scenario for the 2020 presidential elections -- leaving lawmakers, members of the news media and public "struggling to discern what is real and what is fake."
Schiff urged that "now is the time for social media companies to put in place policies to protect users from misinformation, not in 2021 after viral deepfakes have polluted the 2020 elections. By then, it will be too late."
See also: Deepfake videos could 'spark' violent social unrest
Lawmakers grapple with deepfake threat at hearing
'AI is not the cause, it's an accelerant. The pace of change is challenging' Experts give Congress deepfakes straight dope
Deepfake Video of Mark Zuckerberg Goes Viral on Eve of House A.I. Hearing
Previously: House Intelligence Committee to Hold Hearing on "Deepfakes"
Related Stories
House Intelligence panel to examine 'deepfake' videos in June
The House Intelligence Committee has slated a hearing in June that will examine a series of national security matters, including the threat of videos manipulated by artificial intelligence (AI) that look strikingly real, a panel aide said.
The congressional hearing on June 13 will be one of the first to primarily focus on so-called deepfakes, which experts and lawmakers say pose a major disinformation threat heading into the 2020 election.
The hearing comes amid a spotlight on a fake video of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) that made its way across Facebook and other social media platforms in late May.
This video, which was viewed millions of times, was edited in a way that made her appear to slur her words. While the video was not made with advanced AI technology, experts say that will be the next step in the disinformation threat.
See also: The 2020 campaigns aren't ready for deepfakes
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 14, @05:44PM
with no term limits, who can serve as long as the will of the people demands it!
He will have perfect blonde hair and the skin of an oompa loompa, and he will be the bestest leader of all time!
*puff puff cough cough*Duuuude, that is a triiiip!
:)