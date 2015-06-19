Academics have come up with a new technique that leaks data about users' browsers; enough to defeat anti-fingerprinting systems and privacy-preserving browser extensions to provide ways to identify users by their browser and underlying platform in a way that has not been done before. Called "JavaScript Template Attack," this new technique revolves around the concept of JavaScript properties and the default values that browser engines return for basic JavaScript queries seeking the value of a certain property.

The researchers, all three from the Graz University of Technology, in Austria, created a system that automates the querying and collection of thousands of JavaScript properties and their default values from a user's environment.

The basic idea was to automate these queries and then rotate browsers, operating systems, hardware platform, and browser extensions, to collect the default values of all known JavaScript properties for each environment/installation. Researchers then built a matrix of each environment's default properties values, creating a template -- hence the name of JavaScript Template Attack -- for each possible detection scenario, listing all environment-dependent property values.

The research team says these templates can be used at a later point to scan a visiting user and detect specific environment details based on the default property values the user's browser's returns.

This data can be used for creating user profiles (for traffic/user fingerprinting) that break user anonymity or for devious means, like refining the targeting of zero-day exploits.

[...] Furthermore, because browsers makers tend to improve their software with new Web APIs -- all of which are controllable via JavaScript -- the number of JavaScript properties has grown in the past years and is expected to grow, and improve the accuracy of JavaScript Template Attacks even more.