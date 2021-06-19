Mozilla released Firefox 67.0.3 and Firefox ESR 60.7.1 to patch an actively exploited and critical severity vulnerability which could allow attackers to remotely execute arbitrary code on machines running vulnerable Firefox versions.

As Mozilla's security advisory says, the Firefox developers are "aware of targeted attacks in the wild abusing this flaw" which could allow attackers who exploit this vulnerability to take control of affected systems.

The Firefox and Firefox ESR zero-day flaw fixed by Mozilla was reported by Google Project Zero's Samuel Groß and the Coinbase Security team.

The type confusion vulnerability tracked as CVE-2019-11707occurs "when manipulating JavaScript objects due to issues in Array.pop."

Attackers could potentially trigger the type confusion by deceiving users of unpatched Firefox versions into visiting a maliciously crafted web page and, subsequently, executing arbitrary code on their systems.

The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) also issued an alert advising users "to review the Mozilla Security Advisory for Firefox 67.0.3 and Firefox ESR 60.7.1 and apply the necessary updates."