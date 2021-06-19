Stories
Aston Martin CEO Claims Valkyrie Will Attempt a 'Ring Record, Report Says

The automotive world has been freaking right the hell out about Aston Martin's technological tour-de-force: the Valkyrie. I mean, there's every reason to. It's got a naturally aspirated V12 that revs to more than 11,000 rpm and, combined with its hybrid system, makes nearly 1,200 horsepower.

Since the technical details started trickling out about this world-beating technological terror, people have been clamoring for it to make an attempt at the Nurburgring production car lap record. The current lap record of 6:44.97 is held by the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ and was set over a year ago.

Well, friends, it's time to get excited because Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer on Thursday told Australian publication Motoring that a renegade 'Ring record was in the car's future. He also stressed that while a record attempt would be made, the car was by no means designed for that purpose.

