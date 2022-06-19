19/06/22/2130205 story
SSH gets protection against side channel attacks
Damien Miller (djm@) has just committed a new feature for SSH that should help protect against all the various memory side channel attacks that have surfaced recently.
Add protection for private keys at rest in RAM against speculation and memory sidechannel attacks like Spectre, Meltdown, Rowhammer and Rambleed. This change encrypts private keys when they are not in use with a symmetic key that is derived from a relatively large "prekey" consisting of random data (currently 16KB).
[...] Many thanks to Damien and all the others involved for working on this improvement!
