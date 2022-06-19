Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 17 submissions in the queue.

SSH Gets Protection Against Side Channel Attacks

posted by Fnord666 on Sunday June 23, @04:26AM   Printer-friendly
from the next-up-is-bottom-channel-attacks dept.
Security Software

upstart writes:

Submitted via IRC for Bytram

SSH gets protection against side channel attacks

Damien Miller (djm@) has just committed a new feature for SSH that should help protect against all the various memory side channel attacks that have surfaced recently.

Add protection for private keys at rest in RAM against speculation and memory sidechannel attacks like Spectre, Meltdown, Rowhammer and Rambleed. This change encrypts private keys when they are not in use with a symmetic key that is derived from a relatively large "prekey" consisting of random data (currently 16KB).

[...] Many thanks to Damien and all the others involved for working on this improvement!

Original Submission


«  New Monopoly Game has Voice-Activated Bank to Prevent Cheating
SSH Gets Protection Against Side Channel Attacks | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.