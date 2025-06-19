Hackers have stolen call records from over 10 cell providers worldwide as part of a “massive-scale” espionage attempt against at least 20 individuals, TechCrunch reports. The attack has been dubbed “Operation Softcell” by Cybereason, the security research firm that discovered it. It’s sophisticated enough that the firm believes there’s a “very high probability” it’s state-backed.

The target of the attacks are “call detail records,” which contain detailed metadata on every call made from an individual’s phone, including times, dates, and the cell-based location of the device. The content of calls are not held in these records, but the metadata alone is hugely valuable. If a carrier doesn’t realize that its network has been infiltrated, then the hackers could have access to this data in real time, and individuals would have no way of knowing that their data has been compromised. "“They could shut down the network tomorrow”"

Although the attackers have penetrated deeply enough into each service provider that “they could shut down the network tomorrow,” Cybereason’s head of security research, Amit Serper told CNET , their focus seems to be espionage, rather than disruption. The hackers appear to be targeting high profile government and military targets, whose movements and communications will be significantly compromised by the hack.

The attacks were first discovered a year ago, but go back by as many as seven years. The researchers say the attacks are ongoing, and that the hacker’s servers are still operational.