EU Approves of IBM Acquisition of Red Hat, Set to Close in July

posted by martyb on Friday June 28, @12:52AM
IBM Cleared By European Commision To Move Forward In Landmark Purchase Of Red Hat

IBM made a big splash with its announcement last fall that it would be moving forward with its largest-ever acquisition. The acquisition in question is for Red Hat, an American open-source software company for an eye-watering $34 billion dollars.

[...] Europe was the last major governing body that had not yet cleared the IBM-Red Hat deal. The U.S. gave it the green light this past May and so with today's announcement that the European Commission has unanimously voted "yes" to allow the deal to proceed, there isn't anything standing in the way. IBM expects the deal to close sometime in July.

Since IBM is a distant third or fourth in the cloud computing scene, regulators found no reason the merger would promote competition concerns in the rapidly expanding cloud computing market. IBM has never bought anything this expensive before, and as a matter of global history, this will go down as the most expensive software sale ever at $34 billion. Interestingly, it seems we are seeing continued consolidation in the cloud space with a few other notable recent mergers being announced.

Also at Reuters and CNBC.

See also: Red Hat millionaires: Watch for workers to cash out if IBM's $34B acquisition wins approval

Previously: IBM Acquires Red Hat
Three Acquisitions In 2018 To Impact 2019's Tech Landscape

«  Ancient Intervention Could Boost Dwindling Water Reserves in Coastal Peru

IBM Acquires Red Hat 74 comments

IBM (NYSE:IBM) and Red Hat (NYSE:RHT), the world's leading provider of open source cloud software, announced today that the companies have reached a definitive agreement under which IBM will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Red Hat for $190.00 per share in cash, representing a total enterprise value of approximately $34 billion.

Blog posting from Red Hat President and CEO Jim Whitehurst.

Three Acquisitions In 2018 To Impact 2019's Tech Landscape 11 comments

"CLOUD COMPUTING: IBM acquiring Red Hat for $34 billion........Red Hat has held a steady leadership in cloud computing and open source Linux OS for many years. It is present in most financial and governmental institutions......

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE: GSK bought a $300 million stake in 23andMe...........Why fall ill and shorten your lifespan if you can prevent an upcoming disease by opening your genetic coffins to a pharmaceutical giant like GSK?..................

INTERNET OF THINGS: Qualcomm’s bid to purchase NXP Semiconductors for $44 billion............Qualcomm positions itself as a chip producer for the upcoming Internet of Things (IoT)......" forbes.com/sites/cognitiveworld/2018/12/30/three-acquisitions-in-2018-to-impact-2019s-tech-landscape

Hopefully, they meant Coffers. I think they meant Coffers. But, who knows? Who really knows!

