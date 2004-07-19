Stories
Elite: Dangerous Community Rallies Around Terminally Ill Teenager

posted by Fnord666 on Friday July 05, @04:17AM   Printer-friendly
from the Enough-to-make-even-a-Thargoid-well-up dept.
GreatAuntAnesthesia writes:

As a fan of the Elite series (although I don't dare start playing Elite: Dangerous) I was drawn to this story, but wasn't expecting to be moved quite as much as I was. Well worth a read.

https://www.theguardian.com/games/2019/jul/04/how-a-video-game-community-filled-my-nephews-final-days-with-happiness-elite-dangerous

Original Submission


  • (Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Friday July 05, @04:33AM

    by Ethanol-fueled (2792) Subscriber Badge on Friday July 05, @04:33AM (#863359) Homepage

