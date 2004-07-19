19/07/04/1655254 story
As a fan of the Elite series (although I don't dare start playing Elite: Dangerous) I was drawn to this story, but wasn't expecting to be moved quite as much as I was. Well worth a read.
https://www.theguardian.com/games/2019/jul/04/how-a-video-game-community-filled-my-nephews-final-days-with-happiness-elite-dangerous
Ethanol-fueled on Friday July 05, @04:33AM
