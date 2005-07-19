Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Company Creates a Bluetooth Cassette Player

posted by martyb on Friday July 05, @08:55AM   Printer-friendly
from the next-up-will-be-a-Bluetooth-8-Track-player dept.
Mobile

takyon writes:

The cassette player finally goes Bluetooth

This month marks the 40th anniversary of Sony's first Walkman, the portable music player that would forever change the way we consume music. And while the audio cassette long ago fell out of favor for the CD and later digital music, the format's certainly not forgotten. It may not have the same audiophile cache as the vinyl LP, but a a small and passionate contingent of music listeners are keeping the fire burning.

NINM Lab's latest project occupies that same sort of fuzzy technological limbo as past products like the I'm Fine single use camera. It's also got a name to match: It's OK. In this age of political unrest and global disasters, maybe that's exactly the message we need right now. As for a bluetooth cassette player, it's probably true that nobody needs such a thing, hyper specific products are one of the nice byproducts of late capitalism.

A Bluetooth 5.0 cassette player? Aight.

Original Submission


«  Scientists Combine Light and Matter
Company Creates a Bluetooth Cassette Player | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by GreatAuntAnesthesia on Friday July 05, @09:02AM

    by GreatAuntAnesthesia (3275) on Friday July 05, @09:02AM (#863414) Journal

    If this is the beginning of the end of the retro-vinyl obsession then I'm all for it.

    Now's the time to start trawling the charity shops for old cassettes. Reckon I could pick them up for pennies, but in a year I'll be selling them to idiot hipsters for £20 each. Maybe VHS will also make a comeback.

(1)