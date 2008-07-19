Dark Horse Comics, along with co-creaotrs[sic] Wendy and Richard Pini will return to the world of ElfQuest later this year with ElfQuest: Stargazer's Hunt. The story will be the first return to the universe of ElfQuest since the series ended in March 2018. ElfQuest: Stargazer's Hunt has story by ElfQuest co-creators Wendy and Richard Pini, and a script by Wendy Pini. Veteran ElfQuest alumnus Sonny Strait returns at full force as the artist (over layouts by Wendy) and colorist for the new series.

Fans of the series may be surprised to see the Pinis coming back to it; back in 2018, we asked the pair whether they might return do a "reunion tour" in the vein of Terry Moore's Strangers in Paradise XXV, and they shot down the notion at the time.

"No, you have met few couples who are more completely in sympathy and in-tune about having no more deadlines in their lives for the rest of their lives," Wendy Pini told ComicBook.com at the time. "I will jump in say, though, that if I knew I was going to be drawing these blankety-blank elves for 40 years, I would have designed them quite differently. They all would have been bald and naked."